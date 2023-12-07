OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man dies near homeless camp in Gatineau, Que.

    Gatineau Police Gatineau Police

    The coroner's office is investigating the death of a man at a homeless encampment in Gatineau, Que., the second death near the Robert Guertin Centre in a month.

    Gatineau police say officers responded to a call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday about an unconscious man found near a campsite on Carillon Street.

    Paramedics transported the man to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

    Police say there is no criminal activity suspected in the man's death, and the coroner is investigating.

    On Nov. 16, a man was pronounced dead at the homeless encampment after being found unresponsive in a tent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News