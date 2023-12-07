Man dies near homeless camp in Gatineau, Que.

The coroner's office is investigating the death of a man at a homeless encampment in Gatineau, Que., the second death near the Robert Guertin Centre in a month.

Gatineau police say officers responded to a call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday about an unconscious man found near a campsite on Carillon Street.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say there is no criminal activity suspected in the man's death, and the coroner is investigating.

On Nov. 16, a man was pronounced dead at the homeless encampment after being found unresponsive in a tent.