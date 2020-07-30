OTTAWA -- A 55-year-old man has died following a workplace accident at a livestock exchange east of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were advised Tuesday afternoon about a workplace death at a livestock exchange in the Champlain Township. The incident happened on Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Police say the initial investigation shows a 55-year-old Champlain Township man had been involved in a workplace related accident and had succumbed to his injuries.

The Ministry of Labour and the Regional Coroner's Office have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 613-632-2729.