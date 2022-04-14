Man charged with inciting hatred near Parliament Hill
A 34-year-old man has been charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving a racist flag and shouting slurs in downtown Ottawa last month.
Police say the man was seen on Wellington Street on Saturday, March 12 around 5:20 p.m. “waving a known racist hateful flag, making heinous gestures, and shouting hateful slurs.”
Amine Batbouti of Montreal is charged with inciting hatred in a public place. He is due in court at a later date, police said.
No one was injured in the incident, police said.
