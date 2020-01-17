OTTAWA -- A B.C. man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in a crash about 60 kilometres southwest of Ottawa that left two people dead.

The collision on Highway 7 happened near Innisville on Nov. 10 just before 2 p.m.

Two people in one of the cars were killed: D’Thea Webster, 63, and Maureen O’Neill, 81, both of Northbrook.

OPP said Friday that James O’Hara, 68, of Vancouver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to share half the roadway.

O’Hara also suffered minor injuries in the crash.