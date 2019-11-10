OPP have released the names of two people killed in a crash on Highway 7 on Sunday.

The OPP say it happened Sunday afternoon near Innisville about 60 kilometres from Ottawa.

Two people in one vehicle, D'Thea Webster, 63 and Maureen O'Neill, 81, both of Northbook were killed.

The driver of another vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Roads are now open.