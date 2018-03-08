

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say charges have been laid after five people reported being attacked outside the Rideau Centre.

Police were called to Rideau Street late Tuesday afternoon on a report of an assault. During the investigation, officers found five people who said they had been randomly attacked by the same man while they were walking on the sidewalk.

Mustafa Khoshnaw, 26, is facing five counts of assault. He was in court Wednesday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance March 19.

Police say there may be other victims and are asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to the Central Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.