

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say new sexual assault charges have been laid against a man at the heart of a high-profile criminal case in Brockville.

OPP say Hartman, 38, is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and one count of invitation to sexual touching in connection with alleged events that took place in North Grenville between 2008 and 2011.

The alleged victims were 14 and 15 at the time.

Ryan Hartman was twice convicted of sexually assaulting Bekah D’Aoust in 2011. He had appealed his first conviction on the grounds he was suffering from “sexsomnia”, arguing he was asleep at the time of the sexual assault and was not in control of his own actions. That appeal was dismissed.

He then made a Jordan appeal, arguing his right to a timely trial was infringed. That appeal was dismissed and he was sentenced to a year in prison.

He appealed the dismissal of his Jordan application, and was out on bail when he was arrested on the new charges.

D’Aoust’s name had been under a publication ban for years, but was lifted in March 2019.

Hartman is due in court Wednesday.