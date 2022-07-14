Man assaulted in washroom of ByWard Market restaurant

Ottawa police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a man in the washroom of a ByWard Market restaurant and allegedly threatened to shoot and stab the victim's friends.

The incident happened between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on July 6 in an establishment in the 100 block of Murray Street.

The suspect was described as a Middle Eastern man, approximately 25 years old, six feet tall with a short beard, according to police. He was wearing a baseball jersey and a New York Yankees baseball cap, gold chain and rings on both hands.

"He was in the company of two males who, along with the suspect, threatened to shoot and stab the victim’s friends outside," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Central Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5540.