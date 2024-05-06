Ottawa police seek video of Donald and St. Laurent area following suspicious fire

Ottawa police are asking for anyone who might have video of the Donald Street and St. Laurent area the morning of May 2 as the arson investigation continues into a fire at a high-rise apartment building.

A fire that broke out at around 6:30 a.m. at 1244 Donald St. last Thursday critically injured a mother and two children and forced hundreds of people out of their units.

Police deemed the fire suspicious and the arson unit is now leading the investigation.

On Monday, Ottawa police said investigators were looking for video from dashboard, doorbell, or surveillance cameras from the Donald Street and St. Laurent Boulevard area between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 2.

Anyone with information, and who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2202.

To date, no suspect in this suspicious fire has been identified.

A second fire was reported at the same building Friday night. Investigators consider it a separate fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal said there is no indication the second fire is suspicious.