Man injured in Gatineau armed road rage attack

A man was injured after a road rage dispute between two drivers led to an alleged attack in Gatineau, Que. on Sunday evening.

Gatineau police tell CTV News in an email that officers were called to the area of 300 Boul. Wilfrid-Lavigne in the Aylmer sector shortly before 7:25 p.m.

Investigators found a road rage dispute between the driver of a motorcycle and a car led to an armed attack. Police did not specify what kind of weapon was used.

A 52-year-old man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Police say three people were involved in the incident and all have been met by investigators. Charges in the incident are pending.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses to establish the circumstances of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.