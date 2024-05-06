OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man injured in Gatineau armed road rage attack

    A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo) A Gatineau Police vehicle shown in this undated photo. (File photo)
    Share

    A man was injured after a road rage dispute between two drivers led to an alleged attack in Gatineau, Que. on Sunday evening.

    Gatineau police tell CTV News in an email that officers were called to the area of 300 Boul. Wilfrid-Lavigne in the Aylmer sector shortly before 7:25 p.m.

    Investigators found a road rage dispute between the driver of a motorcycle and a car led to an armed attack. Police did not specify what kind of weapon was used.

    A 52-year-old man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

    Police say three people were involved in the incident and all have been met by investigators. Charges in the incident are pending.

    Investigators are speaking with witnesses to establish the circumstances of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    Hamas said it has accepted a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, which seeks to halt the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza, prompting Israel to say it would send a delegation to negotiate – though it warned the proposal remained far from the 'necessary requirements.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News