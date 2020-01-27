OTTAWA -- A man in his 50s is in stable condition in hospital after an overnight assault in Hull.

Gatineau Police received a call around 1 a.m. Monday about a man in need of medical attention. The victim was found with injuries to his neck and hands, and transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation has revealed the man was the victim of an assault outside an establishment in Hull. Police tape was up on Rue Lois early Monday morning, but police say that is not where the alleged assault occurred.

Investigators won't comment on the extent of the man's injuries.

A suspect was arrested by officers and remains in custody awaiting questioning by investigators.