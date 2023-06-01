Man arrested after hidden camera found in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school

Gatineau police arrested an 18-year-old man after a hidden camera was discovered in the washroom at an elementary school.

Police received a call from staff at l’école l'Oiseau Bleu on Nelligan Street just after 10 a.m. Thursday about a camera found in the washroom, police said in a statement.

Officers seized the camera, which will be examined by investigators.

A suspect was arrested Thursday evening.

"The suspect lives in the area of ​​l’école l'Oiseau Bleuand and is said to be a former student who attended the establishment," police said in a statement Friday morning, adding the suspect is not an employee at the school.

Charges of voyeurism, breaking and entering and attempted production of child pornography have been filed with the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales, according to police.

It's not known how long the camera had been in the school's washroom. Police say there is no indication that any images that may have been recorded by the camera were viewed or shared.

Officers and school staff searched the school to ensure there are no other cameras installed at l’école l'Oiseau Bleu. Police say officers remain in close communication with the school as the investigation continues.

Last month, police investigated a fire in the washroom of l’école l'Oiseau Bleu. Police say two students under the age of 12 were identified as being responsible for starting the fire, but would not face charges.

"The two students, accompanied by their parents, were met by the investigators in order to make them aware of the dangers and the various possible consequences of their actions," police said in a statement.