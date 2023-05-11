Two students won't face charges for washroom fire at a Gatineau, Que. elementary school

Gatineau police say two students responsible for setting a fire at an elementary school last month will not face charges because they are under the age of 12.

Firefighters responded to École l'Oiseau Bleu on rue Nelligan in Gatineau on April 13 for a fire in the washroom.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt.

On Thursday, police said investigators identified two students under the age of 12 as being responsible for starting the fire.

"The two students, accompanied by their parents, were met by the investigators in order to make them aware of the dangers and the various possible consequences of their actions," police said in a statement.

No criminal charges will be filed against the two minors, with police saying to be held criminally responsible for their actions, an individual must be at least 12 years old.