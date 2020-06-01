OTTAWA -- A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after police say a west end convenience store was robbed overnight.

The man entered the store on Merivale Road just after 2:30 a.m. and was ‘acting irrationally,’ police said in a news release.

After an employee asked the man to leave, the man shoved the employee before leaving the store, police said.

He allegedly came back waving a pair of scissors and left with some merchandise. He also allegedly said he would come back with a gun next time.

The suspect was arrested nearby, police said.

Joseph Limadja is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon, uttering threats and assault.