Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor at North Frontenac trailer park

A 70-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a minor at a trailer park in North Frontenac.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers received reports of a sexual assault in July.

Paul Downer, 70, of North Frontenac Township, is facing charges of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.