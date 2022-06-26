Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
Ottawa residents told to expect a major police presence in the capital around Canada Day, city officials take the stand at Ottawa's LRT inquiry and Sens fans hope Daniel Alfredsson is elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
'Major" increase in police presence in Ottawa for Canada Day
Ottawa police say there will be "significant road closures and a major increase in police presence" over Canada Day in Ottawa in preparation for Canada's birthday celebrations and possible protests.
Police are calling in approximately 500 RCMP officers and "multiple extra policing resources" from municipal police services across the country to police the capital.
A motor vehicle control zone will be in effect from Wednesday to Monday, July 4. The motor vehicle control zone stretches from Sussex Drive/Colonel By Drive in the east, Booth Street in the west, Wellington Street to the north and Laurier Avenue to the South, along with the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Albert Street.
Motor vehicles taking part in any form of demonstration, event, protest or rally will not be permitted in the motor vehicle control zone, according to police.
The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police will outline plans for Canada Day policing and security on Monday morning.
Police have said they are aware of planned protests and other events in Ottawa over Canada Day.
James Topp, who is walking from British Columbia to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, is scheduled to arrive at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider on June 30. Topp and the Canada Marches Team are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and want to repair what they say is a divide among Canadians.
The Canadian Press reported Veterans for Freedom would hold Canada Day events in Ottawa on the lawn of the Supreme Court of Canada and a dance party on Parliament Hill.
Canada Day
Canada Day celebrations will be held in-person for the first time in three years, with the main birthday celebrations held at two new locations.
Canadian Heritage will host "Canada Day 2022" at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa and Place des festivals Zibi in Gatineau, instead of on Parliament Hill and at Major's Hill Park. The move comes as construction continues on Parliament Hill. The popular daytime and evening Canada Day shows will be held at LeBreton Flats.
Canada Day festivities will also be held across Ottawa, including in Kanata, Stittsville, Barrhaven, Orleans and Riverside South.
Click the links for more information on Canada Day events in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario.
Week three of Ottawa's LRT inquiry
The public inquiry into Ottawa's light rail transit system will hear from key city of Ottawa officials this week.
Mayor Jim Watson (Thursday), former OC Transpo general manager John Manconi (Tuesday), director of rail construction program Michael Morgan (Monday) and Peter Launch of Rideau Transit Group (Wednesday), are scheduled to testify during week three of the inquiry.
The inquiry is looking into the construction and launch of the light rail transit commission, including the issues that led to two derailments last summer.
Last week, the inquiry heard it was city officials who suggested lowering the criteria for LRT testing so it would get a passing grade. Rail manager Richard Holder told the inquiry the city knew there would be "some reliability issues" when the system was launched.
Holder also told the inquiry that the city was concerned about a shortage of maintenance staff for the trains when the program launched.
The inquiry is scheduled to hold public hearings until July 7. Commissioner Justice William Hourigan has until the end of August to submit his report and possible recommendations to the Ontario government, but an extension is possible.
Ottawa's LRT train on Thursday. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
School's out for summer
It's the final week of school for students and staff at Ottawa's two largest school boards, as the third school year of the COVID-19 pandemic wraps up.
The final day of classes for Ottawa Carleton District School Board elementary students is Thursday, with exams wrapping up at secondary schools on Tuesday.
For the Ottawa Catholic School Board, classes wrap up on Wednesday.
This school year featured a two week online learning period following the Christmas/Holiday break in January due to COVID-19. Students returned to class on Jan. 18.
Will the Hockey Hall of Fame call Alfredsson's name?
Ottawa Senators fans are hoping Daniel Alfredsson is called to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.
The Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee will announce the 2022 inductees on Monday afternoon.
This is the fifth year Alfredsson is eligible for selection to the Hockey Hall of Fame after an NHL career with 444 goals and 1,157 points. Alfredsson had another 100 points in the playoffs.
Two Ottawa Senators fans launched a social media campaign to get the former Sens captain into the Hall of Fame.
Former Ottawa Senators player Daniel Alfredsson watches as a banner with his retired jersey number 11, is raised to the rafters in Ottawa, Thursday December 29, 2016. (Fred Chartrand/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
EVENTS IN OTTAWA
Monday
Standing committee on environmental protection, water and waste management – 9:30 a.m.
Ottawa Police Services Board meeting – 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Ottawa Finance and Economic Development committee meeting – 9 a.m.
Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting – 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Ottawa Transportation Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Thursday
Ottawa Redblacks host the B.C. Lions – 7:30 p.m. at TD Place.
Friday
Canada Day
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, the mayor of Kyiv said, as elsewhere Russian troops fought to consolidate their gains in the country's east.
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
Climate goals may be at odds with G7 response to fallout from Russian invasion
G7 leaders opened their summit Sunday with a discussion about shaping the global economy at a time when conflict and unrest are driving up prices and access to key goods around the world.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on inflation, the convoy protests, abortion rights and gun control
David Cohen has been the United States' Ambassador to Canada since November 2021, and in the time since, both Canada and the United States have experienced a series of shared challenges. In an interview at his official residence in Ottawa, Cohen opens up about the state of the relationship.
Live updates: G7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence
The latest on the G7 summit: The Group of Seven leading democratic economies has formally launched at its annual summit a global infastructure and investment partnership aimed at pushing back China's influence in the developing world.
Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service
Norway's prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
People with COVID-19 can infect and sicken cats and dogs by cuddling them: study
Cat and dog owners who cuddle their pets when infected with COVID-19 could end up making the animals sick with the virus, according to a Canadian study.
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
Atlantic
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
-
Maritime gas prices ride high as road trip season shifts into new gear
Gas prices at over two dollars a litre may be too much for some drivers to ignore this summer.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pride parade now underway, makes in-person return
Thousands of people have lined up the streets of downtown Toronto as the city's Pride parade gets underway for the first time in two years.
-
55 outdoors pools now open in Toronto for evening and weekend swimming
There are now more than 50 outdoor pools open across Toronto where people can go to beat the heat.
-
Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening
A heat warning remains in place for the remainder of the weekend in Toronto, but temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday evening.
Montreal
-
Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal
A man in crisis stabbed several people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal, leaving one dead and three injured.
-
Firefighters working to put out major blaze in Montreal's east end
The Montreal fire department (SIM) is advising citizens to avoid the intersection of Sherbrooke St. East near Durocher Ave. as a major building fire is blazing.
-
Quebec homeowners say Ottawa must address decades of erosion caused by ship traffic
The higher parts of Angelique Beauchemin's land, she said, are sinking an inch or two a year as they slope ever more steeply toward the river. While she's not a scientist, she says her biggest fear is that one day there will be a landslide and the white house at the top of the hill where she's lived for decades will tumble down.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A person was taken to hospital after a shooting on the Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island Friday.
-
North Bay's Canada Place waterfront project delayed
The future site of Canada Place will include a new walkway, seating and gardens meant to recognize diversity and inclusion.
-
It's a fuel summer: Gas prices, soaring costs leave touring musicians in a tough spot
Thanks to high gas prices, staggering inflation and other ripples of the pandemic, few corners of the live music industry have gone untouched by financial woes.
London
-
'We were able to cool the propane tanks in time': Two families displaced after morning fire in London, Ont.
Residents were able to safely escape a house fire Sunday morning in London.
-
St. Thomas Air Fest 2022 takes off this weekend
After being delayed over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the air fest took off this weekend at the St. Thomas Municipal Airport.
-
Cooking up a storm at International Food Fest
They’re cooking up a storm this weekend at London’s Victoria Park.
Winnipeg
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in Gimli
Residents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.
-
'In a crisis': Deaths of Indigenous women in Winnipeg spark calls for safe housing
Lori Ann Mancheese's death is now one of five women in the span of about a month being grieved by members of the province's Indigenous community. Winnipeg police say three of those women were murdered.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
Kitchener
-
Encampment developments, field trips, new hospital: Top stories of the week
The latest developments for encampments in Waterloo Region, field trips being paid for, and a new hospital for the area round out the top stories of the week.
-
Arson from three years ago still under investigation in Long Point, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are asking for the public's help with an arson case from three years ago.
-
'Too big an issue not to talk about': Waterloo Region reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Many in Waterloo Region are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and what it could mean for Canada.
Calgary
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Skiing in the sun: Banff's Sunshine Village offered extended fun
If you are looking for some more time on the slopes even though it's already summer, you might be pleased by an opportunity at Banff Sunshine Village.
-
'Largest spiritual Indigenous gathering' to return during Pope's visit to Alberta
People are getting ready to return to Wakamne, God's Lake, on pilgrimage when the Pope visits Alberta.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE @ 3:40 CST
LIVE @ 3:40 CST | Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leader
Saskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.
-
'After all these years': Christies Mayfair Bakery celebrates 90th anniversary
When Ennio Muzzolini walked into Christies Mayfair Bakery in 1965 interested in purchasing the small bakery on 33rd Street, he never imagined he’d one day be looking on as hundreds of people lined the block to get their hands on a baguette, cinnamon bun or wood-fired pizza.
-
Elk Ridge Open canceled after heavy rains: PGA Tour Canada
Organizers have decided to cancel the Elk Ridge Open due to an “inordinate amount of rain.”
Edmonton
-
'Largest spiritual Indigenous gathering' to return during Pope's visit to Alberta
People are getting ready to return to Wakamne, God's Lake, on pilgrimage when the Pope visits Alberta.
-
Fire breaks out in home with family inside in west Edmonton: EFRS
Flames were coming from the bedroom of a west Edmonton home by the time crews arrived at the scene of a fire Saturday night.
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Vancouver
-
Port Coquitlam opens community centre for residents displaced by large apartment fire
Firefighters in Port Coquitlam extinguished a large fire in an apartment building on Wilson Avenue overnight.
-
Heat warning issued for Lower Mainland as temperatures rise
While most of B.C. remains under a special weather statement as the summer's first hot weather rolls through, the advisory has been upgraded to a heat warning for the Lower Mainland.
-
Community, not just policy changes, could save lives in next heat dome, say experts
The 96-year-old woman who died in the arms of firefighters now lingers in the memory of Chief Jim Ogloff of the Coquitlam Fire Department, a reminder of the impact of last summer's heat dome disaster on vulnerable residents of British Columbia.
Regina
-
LIVE @ 3:40 CST
LIVE @ 3:40 CST | Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leader
Saskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.
-
A field of dreams: Sask. residents purchase grasslands for preservation
Over 400 people contributed to the Field of Dreams project, which led to the purchase of a large track of prairie grasslands for preservation.
-
Live updates: G7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence
The latest on the G7 summit: The Group of Seven leading democratic economies has formally launched at its annual summit a global infastructure and investment partnership aimed at pushing back China's influence in the developing world.