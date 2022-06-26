Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

A Canadian flag flies by Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 13, 2020. Indigenous and other racialized Canadians have been shaping the country's history and culture for centuries, but a new poll suggests most Canadians have a lot to learn about most of them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A Canadian flag flies by Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 13, 2020. Indigenous and other racialized Canadians have been shaping the country's history and culture for centuries, but a new poll suggests most Canadians have a lot to learn about most of them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina