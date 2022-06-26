Here's a list of Canada Day events across eastern Ontario

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening across eastern Ontario on Canada Day.

ARNPRIOR

Celebrate Canada Day in Arnprior.

Robert Simpson Park will host Canada Day celebrations during the day, while fireworks are set for 9:45 p.m. on the island by the Madawaska Bridge.

For more information on all the Canada Day events in Arnprior, visit https://www.arnprior.ca/en/recreation-and-culture/canada-day.aspx.

BROCKVILLE

Celebrate Canada's 155th birthday in Brockville.

Events include the Brockville Pipe and Drum Corp. leading a March of the Scarlet Clad Infantry Re-enactors, and fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. on the waterfront.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/346262797650617/?ref=newsfeed.

CARLETON PLACE

Canada Day celebrations will be held at Riverside Park (179 John Street) in Carleton Place on Friday.

Enjoy live entertainment, a petting zoo, a kid's craft table, a decorated bicycle parade and more. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:45 p.m.

For more information, visit https://carletonplace.ca/canada-day.php.

CLARENCE ROCKLAND

Canada Day celebrations will be part of the Clarence-Rockland Festival at Simon Park in Rockland.

Activities on July 1 include a Kidz Zone, a Children's Show, musical acts and fireworks.

For more information, visit https://www.clarence-rockland.com/en/loisirs-et-divertissements/festival-clarence-rockland.aspx.

CORNWALL

Canada Day festivities will be held in Lamoureux Park in Cornwall, Ont. on Friday.

Celebrations kick off at 12 p.m., with an afternoon and evening of musical acts. There will also be a beer garden and food trucks, a Kids Zone and fireworks at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/canada-day/

HAWKESBURY

Canada Day celebrations will be held as part of the Multicultural Festival in Hawkesbury.

Events will be held in Pioneers' Park from June 30 to July 3.

On Canada Day, activities include fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.hawkesbury.ca/en/event/282-hawkesbury-multicultural-festival.

KEMPTVILLE

Celebrate Canada Day in North Grenville.

Events will be held at Riverside Park in Kemptville on Friday.

Festivities include a public swim, a Family Fun Zone, musical acts and fireworks at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NorthGrenvilleCanadaDay/.

KINGSTON

Kingston is hosting Canada Day celebrations at several locations, including City Hall, the Kingston East Community Centre, Rideau Heights Community Centre and Woodbine Park.

The celebrations wrap up with fireworks at Confederation Basin at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/city-calendar-events/feature-events/canada-day

MISSISSIPPI MILLS

Mississippi Mills is celebrating Canada's Birthday over two days.

A parade will be held in Pakenham on June 30 at 7 p.m. On Friday, enjoy a Canada Day Car Parade and Show, Etsy Street Market and more in Almonte. There will be a family picnic and musical guests in Gemmill Park in Almonte on Canada Day, followed by fireworks at dusk.

For more information, visit https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/explore-and-play/canada-day-celebrations.aspx.

NAPANEE

Enjoy Canada Day festivities in Napanee on Friday.

Events include a pancake breakfast, the Napanee Valley Cruisers Classic Car Show, musical performances and fireworks.

For more information, visit https://www.greaternapanee.com/en/live-play-and-discover/events-and-festivals.aspx?_mid_=10401#Canada-Day-July-1-2022

PEMBROKE

The City of Pembroke and Downtown Pembroke are hosting Canada Day festivities.

Enjoy a variety of exciting activities at Waterfront Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live entertainment through the afternoon, followed by fireworks at Riverside Park at 10 p.m.

PETAWAWA

Petawawa is celebrating Canada Day while also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Events will be held at the Civic Centre on Friday. Fireworks will be held at Garrison Petawawa.

For more information, visit Petawawa.ca.

PRESCOTT

The Town of Prescott is hosting a Canada Day Community Celebration.

Events include public swimming at the Centennial Pool, games and activities at the Leo Boivin Community Centre and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.prescott.ca/recreation-culture/activities-community-events/.

RENFREW

Celebrate Canada Day in Renfrew, Ont.

Events will be held at Ma-Te-Way Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the NHA/NHL Birthplace Museum will be open.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/canada-day/.

RUSSELL

Russell is hosting a Canada Day celebration.

There will be music, food, carnival games, and fireworks at Russell High School at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit http://lionsrussell.com/canadaday/.

For a list of all Canada Day events in eastern Ontario, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/list-events.html#eventslist