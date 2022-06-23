Ottawa setting up motor vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day

The city of Ottawa is setting up a motor vehicle control zone downtown over the Canada Day weekend to prevent vehicle protests from moving into the area.

"Getting around downtown on Canada Day will be more complicated than usual this year. Plan your route and expect delays," the city said in a statement Thursday.

The road closures and restrictions will span five days in an effort to deal with Canada Day crowds and possible protests.

A motor vehicle control zone will be established from June 29 at 8 a.m. to July 4 at 6 a.m. in an area stretching from Colonel By Drive/Sussex Drive in the east, Wellington Street in the north, Booth Street in the west and Laurier Avenue in the south. There will also be some road closures in the control zone from 12:01 a.m. on July 1 until 2 a.m. on July 2.

The city says the roads will not be closed, and residential and business traffic, pedestrians, cyclists and public transit are permitted to enter and exit the control zone.

"Motor vehicles taking part in any form of demonstration, event, protest or rally will not be permitted," the city says. "Barricades, heavy equipment or police officers and vehicles will be at various access points surrounding the control zone, to filter lawful traffic onto those streets."

There will be no on-street parking or stopping on roads in the control zone.

The city is warning motorists and pedestrians planning to come to downtown Ottawa for Canada Day to expect traffic delays around the motor vehicle control zone.

Canadian Heritage is moving the main Canada Day festivities to LeBreton Flats this year, instead of on Parliament Hill. There will be the popular noon and evening Canada Day shows at LeBreton Flats, along with the fireworks.

ROAD CLOSURES OUTSIDE OF DOWNTOWN OTTAWA

The city of Ottawa says there will be some road closures and parking restrictions around Canada Day festivities across Ottawa.

Here is a look at the road closures and restrictions on July 1.

Barrhaven

Strandherd Drive will be closed between Dealership Drive and Jockvale Road from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Borrisokane Road will be closed from Cambrian Road to Strandherd Drive from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Canada Day Road Races, Kanata

The Parkway in Kanata will be closed between Reaney Court, Leacock Drive and Teron Road from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Carlsbad Springs

A section of Boundary Road starting at Russell Road will be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kanata

Charlie Rogers Place will be closed between Ron Maslin Way and the Kanata Recreation Centre from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Mooney’s Bay (Terry Fox Athletic Facility)

There are parking restrictions on the roads around Mooney’s Bay

Orléans

Trim Road will be closed between Highway 174 and Petrie Island from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Osgoode