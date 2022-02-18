Advertisement
Major fire in Gatineau's Hull sector
Published Friday, February 18, 2022 9:56AM EST
Gatineau Fire Service vehicle. (File Photo)
Share:
Gatineau fire crews rushed to battle a major blaze at a building under construction in the city's Hull sector.
The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. Friday on Boulevard de Plateau. Videos from the scene showed flames towering above the building.
A city of Gatineau update said three neighbouring buildings were evacuated and the structure on fire collapsed.
No injuries have been reported.