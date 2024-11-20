Electrical fire damages Chef Ric's on Rideau St.

Chef Ric's has been forced to temporarily close after an electrical fire damaged its Rideau Street storefront.

The fire started in the kitchen area and damage was "minimal," the business said on Instagram. There were no injuries.

"As a result, catering orders for today must be canceled; catering operations will resume tomorrow from the Ottawa Mission and Chef Ric’s partner organization Montfort Renaissance in Orleans," Chef Ric's said.

"Unfortunately, Chef Ric’s storefront will be unavailable until next week. We appreciate your patronage and patience and look forward to serving you again as soon as possible."

The social enterprise business was opened by Chef Ric Watson, the executive director of food services for the Ottawa Mission, in 2021 at the former location of the Rideau Bakery.

Chef Ric's is known to serve affordable meals, catering services and is the home of the Mission's Food Services Training Program.