OTTAWA -- Commuters in Ottawa can now see if OC Transpo or Lyft will get them to their destination faster.

The ride-sharing service Lyft has added local public transit information in-app for Ottawa riders.

"So riders can now compare more of their transit options and choose what is right for them all within the Lyft app," said Lyft in a statement.

Using OC Transpo's open data feed, the new transit feature on the Lyft app allows riders to see time, route and price information from OC Transpo. For destinations nearby, the app will also show walking directions alongside transit and rideshare.

"Transit services are an essential part of urban transportation and we’re proud to help riders find their way on public transit," said Hannah Parish, Lyft’s Ontario General Manager. "Especially now, it’s crucial for local Lyft riders, particularly those who don’t own a personal vehicle, to be able to compare all of their transportation options, whether that includes cycling, walking, public transit or rideshare."

Public transit information is also available on the Lyft app for Toronto and Hamilton transit systems.