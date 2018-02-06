The trains along the Confederation Line will be running in Ottawa by the end of November.

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

Watson, speaking at the Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting, said that the Rideau Transit Group would be handing the keys over on November 2nd.

The 2.1 billion dollar Light Rail Transit project has always been slated to launch in 2018 but the handover was supposed to happen on May 24th.

The RTG explained that the delays in construction had a lot to do with the massive Rideau sinkhole.

Transit boss, John Manconi said that RTG won't be getting more money or payments and could be facing financial consequences for the late work.

Manconi also explained that there would be many safety checks done on the line before the LRT opens for the public.