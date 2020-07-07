OTTAWA -- If you take the LRT late at night, you'll be boarding a bus Tuesday.

In a memo, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says the Confederation Line will be shutting down for maintenance two hours earlier than usual Tuesday, going offline at 11 p.m. instead of 1 a.m.

"[Rideau Transit Group] has asked for additional time during the evening maintenance shut down period over night to undertake track adjustments and repairs," Manconi said. "Loads are very light at this time of night and will all be accommodated with bus service."

Manconi said the early shut downs may happen other nights this week as well.

There was no indiciation in the memo sent Tuesday evening that the morning start time would be affected.

This comes after the fleet was reduced to seven trains to allow for more intensive maintenance and inspections on the train cars. Three cars were found to have wheel cracks last week, not long after the line was entirely closed for a full week for extended maintenance on other problems.