OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Loose drive shaft strikes several vehicles on Hwy. 401 near Kingston, Ont.

    A driveshaft came loose from a commercial truck on Highway 401 March 26, 2024 and rolled into traffic, striking four other vehicles, OPP say. (Ontario Provincial Police/handout) A driveshaft came loose from a commercial truck on Highway 401 March 26, 2024 and rolled into traffic, striking four other vehicles, OPP say. (Ontario Provincial Police/handout)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police say a metal drive shaft that fell off a commercial vehicle on Highway 401 near Kingston struck four other vehicles Tuesday morning.

    The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Highway 15 and Montreal Street, OPP Const. Robert Martell told CTV News Ottawa in an email. The drive shaft fell out of a cube truck, causing it to become disabled on the shoulder.

    The metal shaft then rolled across live lanes of traffic, hitting other cars and causing damage including bent rims and flat tires. Three vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

    No one was hurt.

    A Ministry of Transportation inspector was called. The company and the driver were given charges for commercial motor vehicle issues of operating an unsafe vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act, OPP said. 

    Traffic was briefly slowed on the highway while the damaged vehicles were removed. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

      It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News