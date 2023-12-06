Looking for unique Christmas gifts? The Originals Christmas Craft Sale is now on

For many, it’s an annual tradition—the Originals Christmas Craft Sale.

Since 1974, it has been a destination for those looking to buy unique gifts.

Christine Smith was shopping with her daughter Grace on Wednesday.

“I used to go with my mom, and it’s now continued that Grace and I come together,” she said.

With more than 175 artists, artisans, makers and designers to choose from, the mom and daughter duo have a plan.

“We go through and we look through all the booths together, kind of give each other hints as to what we like, and then we split up and we’re like, ‘Okay, we’ll meet back here in 20 minutes,’ and we go and get presents for each other,” says Grace Smith.

And in a year that’s seen high inflation, some shoppers more mindful about what they’re buying this holiday season.

“I think when people get careful, they get critical and they think about a product that is going to last and be received better,” says Carol Lavender Devine, Devine Fine Jewellery.

“We love to support the local guys, love to do that,” says a shopper.

"It’s just fun to come out and see what crafts are available,” says another guest.

“I know exactly what I want,” says Bari Myers. “I always get unique gifts when I come in here.”

Chances are there’s an item for everyone on your Christmas shopping list.

“Everybody loves a good Christmas show, and everybody loves handmade,” says another vendor.

Christine Mathieu, with Originals Christmas Craft Sale, presented by Signatures, says this show has it all.

“Made by local crafts people and artisans, and they’re here to talk about their work; they can do custom work as well; so, if you’re looking for something very special for the holiday season, this is a great place to start."

Guests at the sale can "Shop with Spirit,” this year, thanks to a partnership with local craft producers, Dunrobin Distilleries and Casa-Dea Estates Winery. Patrons arriving after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will receive a complimentary beverage voucher.

The show is at the EY Centre, Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's also on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission is $8.50, Seniors (65+) $6.50 with 50% off General Admission after 5pm (Wed - Fri). All tickets are subject to a $1.50 fee. Shoppers 17 and under are free.

For more information visit originalsshow.ca

You are asked to bring a non-perishable food item, to be donated to the Ottawa Food Bank.