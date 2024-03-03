Kitchen fire caused by a pot on the stove stopped in Carlington

Ottawa Fire Services says an early morning kitchen fire was successfully extinguished in Carlington, in the city's west end.

Firefighters say they received a call at around 2:48 a.m. from a neighbour reporting a smoke detector sounding in the neighbour’s home located in the 1000 block of Cavan Street. The caller also reported seeing a haze in the kitchen of the home.

Four minutes into the initial call, firefighters were on scene fighting the fire, Ottawa fire notes.

When crews entered the kitchen, they found the smoke was caused by a pot on the stove.

They then safely brought the pot outside, preventing the fire from spreading into the rest of the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.