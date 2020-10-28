KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston’s Health Unit says a transit rider has a confirmed case of COVID-19, and is advising anyone who has travelled on the same route to monitor for symptoms.

The Kingston, Frontenenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Medical of Officer Dr. Kieran Moore says the risk of exposure is low, as the rider wore a face mask, and it’s most likely other riders did too. Masks are mandatory on Kingston Transit bus routes.

The health unit is unable to identify all riders on the route, and has now issued a public health notice to assist with contact tracing.

If you’ve taken the Kingston Transit Bus Route 1 on the following days, you are being asked to monitor for new or worsening symptoms of COVID-19 until November 6:

October 20: northbound trip from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and southbound trip from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

northbound trip from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and southbound trip from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. October 21: northbound trip from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and southbound trip from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

northbound trip from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and southbound trip from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. October 22: northbound trip from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and southbound trip from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

northbound trip from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and southbound trip from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. October 23: northbound trip from 12:00 p.m. to 1 p.m. and southbound trip from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The health unit says if you are currently experiencing symptoms, self-isolate immediately, and seek an appointment for testing at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre.