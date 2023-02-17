Kingston school board exploring a fall break for students and staff

A empty teacher's desk is pictured in an empty classroom at Mcgee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. A major union representing education workers in Ontario says its members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a potential strike that could take effect by the end of the month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A empty teacher's desk is pictured in an empty classroom at Mcgee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. A major union representing education workers in Ontario says its members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a potential strike that could take effect by the end of the month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris

The U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said Friday.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam

    The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.

    Police are shown outside the home of Pierre Ny St-Amand in Laval, Que, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Neighbours of the Quebec man accused of killing two four-year-olds when the bus he was driving slammed into a Laval daycare were shocked by the charges, describing him as a pleasant individual and doting father. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act

    Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.

Northern Ontario

London

  • 'It was truly a team effort': LHSC recounts race to save baby Waylon

    After 20-month-old Waylon Saunders fell through the ice on a pool at his babysitter’s house last month and was submerged for five minutes, it was a race against the clock to the save the toddler’s life. Three weeks after his brush with death, the team at London Health Sciences Centre are recounting the herculean undertaking it took to save young Waylon.

    20-month-old Waylon Saunders of Petrolia, Ont. is seen at London, Ont.'s Children's Hospital. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre)

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina