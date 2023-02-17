Kingston school board exploring a fall break for students and staff
Kingston's public school board is exploring the possibility of having a week-long break for students and staff in the fall.
The Limestone District School Board is asking parents for feedback on the idea of a break, similar to March Break, at the end of October or early November.
"We are exploring the fall break option due to increases in absences that typically occur in November for LDSB students and staff," the board said on its website.
"Other well-being data also suggests that breaking up the period from Labour Day to the December/January break may be beneficial for students and staff."
The board says the fall break is not something being considered for 2023-24, but asks parents on whether they would like the LDSB to potentially explore a fall break in the future. If there was a fall break, the school year would start the week prior to Labour Day at the end of August.
Ontario universities have implemented a fall break for students and staff in recent years.
