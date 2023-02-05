Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital postponing some appointments on Monday following water pipe burst

Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital is postponing some in-patient appointments scheduled for Monday following a water pipe burst over the weekend.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre declared a "Code Brown" at the Hotel Dieu Hospital early Sunday morning. The hospital says a burst water pipe affected several areas including the Sydenham, Cenetenary and Johnson wings.

"Our team quickly responded to contain water damage and assess the damage," the hospital said Sunday evening.

The hospital says while damage is "varied across each of the wings", it is pausing all in-patient appointments scheduled for Monday in the following three areas:

Centenary 5 – Heads Up! and Eating Disorder clinic

Centenary 2 – Diabetes clinic, Bariatric Care clinic

Centenary 4 – GI Function unit

"Patients who are scheduled for appointments in these impacted areas will be contacted to make alternative arrangements," the Kingston Health Sciences Centre said.

Staff who work in the three areas are asked to speak to their manager at the beginning of their shift to have their work area assessed.