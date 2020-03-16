KINGSTON, ONT. -- A COVID-19 assessment centre has opened in Kingston.

The Centre, at Hotel Dieu Hospital, is set up to assess returning travellers, as well as community residents, who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, according to a press release from KFL&A Public Health.

"The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at HDH will enhance appropriate triaging efforts in our communities and prevent the existing primary and acute care systems from being overwhelmed," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health. "We are especially pleased to have this operational before the potential increase in returning travellers following the school March break holiday."

The assessment centre will operate seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Patients will enter HDH by a separate, well-marked entrance directly across from the Chown Memorial Parking Garage. Large signage will direct people to the correct door, which is just west of the main entrance.

KFL&A Public Health says it plans to expand operational hours as needed. Depending on the spread of the virus, additional assessment centres may be opened.