Kingston, Ont. police clear students from University District on second weekend of 'nuisance parties'
KINGSTON, ONT. -- Police in Kingston, Ont. have declared aggravated nuisance parties in the city's University District for a second weekend in a row as students crowd the streets for parties.
Last weekend, police estimated up to 8,000 people were in attendance at festivities to celebrate homecoming. More than 100 tickets were handed out over the weekend for hosting or attending nuisance parties and three criminal charges of obstruction were laid.
Police had said on Monday they were prepared for additional parties this weekend for "fake homecoming", and officers from other municipalities, including Toronto, Durham and York regions, and Belleville, were called in to help. Police said they expected a crowd of up to 16,000 this weekend. Police estimates from Saturday afternoon came in much lower than that expected figure. Police told CP24 the crowd on Aberdeen Street swelled to about 4,000 students in the afternoon. One Kingston police officer was reportedly injured and transported to the Kingston General Hospital.
Between 2:30 and 3 p.m., police announced aggravated nuisance parties had been declared on Aberdeen and Earl streets. Anyone who remains in the area would be subject to a $2,000 fine.
Several roads were closed for police and bylaw operations, the City of Kingston said.
Kingston police said they and officers from other police forces would remain in the University District through the afternoon and evening.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson and CP24's Janey Llewellin.