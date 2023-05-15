Kingston MPP calls for action on resolving Wolfe Island Ferry disruptions

The MPP for Kingston and the Islands is calling on Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney to personally resolve issues leading to repeated disruptions to Wolfe Island Ferry service.

Liberal MPP Ted Hsu delivered a member's statement in the legislature Monday.

"I call on this government to realize that workers have choices, to pay competitive salaries and to expedite the training of more licenced ferry operators," Hsu said. "And I call on the minister to give her personal attention and take personal responsibility for managing the Wolfe Island Ferry situation until it stabilizes."

My statement this morning to @C_Mulroney about the latest Wolfe Island Ferry issues. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0CzrgqQcIf — Ted Hsu 徐正陶 (@tedhsu) May 15, 2023

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) announced Sunday afternoon that ferry service would be shut down from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday because of a crew shortage. It was the third disruption to ferry service related to crew shortages so far this month. Ferry service was also disrupted May 9 and May 4 because of staffing issues.

The MTO also announced engine issues on the ferry Monday morning. The regular schedule resumed at 1 p.m.

Hsu told the legislature that the disruptions are putting lives at risk.

"Last night, a coast guard ship was needed to bring paramedics to the island," he said.

The Wolfe Island Ferry III is the only method of getting on and off the island near Kingston. More than 1,500 people live on the island full-time, and the free ferry has the capacity to take hundreds of passengers across the water every hour.

Last fall, the vice president of the union representing ferry employees told CTV News Ottawa that they are struggling to retain workers.

The ministry said at the time it is dealing with an industry-wide shortage of seafaring workers, and was seeking long-term solutions.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to the MTO for additional comment Monday but did not hear back by the time of publication.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson.