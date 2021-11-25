KINGSTON, ONT. -- Kingston, Ont. drivers can pay for their parking tickets with toys leading up to the holidays.

The city has announced the return of the 'Toys for Tickets' campaign, allowing motorists to donate toys, in lieu of money, to pay for any parking ticket received between Nov. 1 and Dec. 3, 2021.

"We urge everyone with an eligible ticket to take this opportunity to donate a toy," said Laird Leggo, manager of Kingston's parking services. "Your donation will directly benefit a child in our community."

You can drop off toys at two locations on Dec. 2 and 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City Hall Payment Centre, 216 Ontario Street. Accepts both toys and money for ticket payments.

1211 John Counter Boulevard. Accepts only toys as payment, no credit or debit services available.

Only new and unopened toys will be accepted. Recommended items include games, cars, dolls and stuffed toys that are suitable for children aged 0 to 12-years-old.

"The value of the toy should be equal to, or greater than, the value of the ticket received. Receipts must be provided when donating," said the city in a statement on Thursday.

Since 2005, Toys for Tickets has collected more than 3,600 toys. The toys are delivered to a local toy drive in time to be distributed to children over the holidays.

The city says tickets received for unauthorized parking in an accessible space are excluded from the Toys for Tickets campaign.