Kemptville students collect hundreds of gifts for children at CHEO
Elementary school students in Kemptville are embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season by collecting hundreds of toys for kids at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
The idea started as a holiday project for Morgane Remy's Grade 7 and 8 humanities class.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"We thought it would be a good project to bring Christmas to CHEO since the kids cannot really necessarily go out and we can't really go there to do activities with them," explained Remy, a teacher at Académie Catholique Notre-Dame.
The initial plan was for each student to bring in one present to be donated, an ambition that Remy evidently set too low.
"After a week and a half, we were at almost 300, 400 gifts already. Now we're over 600, so we're really happy about it," she said.
Grade 7 student Chloe Whelan says she enlisted the help of her community to get the job done.
"We went around my neighborhood and we handed out flyers that we made," said the 12-year-old, who managed to collect around 50 gifts.
"I just thought maybe other people need help."
Their classroom is currently filled with bags of Hot Wheels, stuffed animals, LEGOs, fidget toys and art supplies.
"It was pretty crazy," said Grade 8 student Danieve Fifield. "The goal was 200 because our school is not that big."
Bringing cheer to the children at CHEO is providing a sense of holiday fulfillment for the young Kemptville students.
"The thought of not being able to go home during the holidays, I guess just bothered us," said eighth grader Josh Francois.
"We just wanted to do something for them," added classmate Allison Fletcher.
"Make some bags with different things in them like cards, just to make them happy and make them feel special."
Having already achieved their goal, the Grade 7 and 8 class is now aiming to collect 1000 presents before the gifts are delivered to CHEO on Dec. 18.
"We're just really surprised about all the help we've got from everyone and we're really grateful," said Remy.
"We've got a really good results and we're really happy with it."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
'Trudeau can end it all': Conservative carbon tax filibuster stretches into second night
With no signs either side is ready to retreat, the marathon voting session in the House of Commons has stretched into its second day, after MPs stayed up all night rejecting Conservative attempts to defeat government spending plans over the Liberals' refusal to scrap the carbon tax.
Shohei Ohtani watch kicks into higher gear in Toronto as Blue Jays fans track private plane
Shohei Ohtani watch in Toronto has kicked into another gear.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Six French teens convicted over their roles in an Islamic extremist's beheading of a teacher
A French juvenile court on Friday convicted six teenagers for their roles in the beheading of a teacher by an Islamic extremist that shocked the country.
Canadian alleges discrimination, sues federal government in effort to get grandchildren out of Gaza
A Palestinian-Canadian is suing the federal government in an effort to get his four grandchildren out of Gaza. Mohammed Nofal, 74, is alleging Global Affairs Canada and immigration officials created a discriminatory policy that denied his family help in evacuating a war zone in the days following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
1 in 9 Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID infection: StatCan
About one in nine Canadian adults have had long-term symptoms from COVID-19 infection, according to a Statistics Canada report issued Friday.
Atlantic
-
Monster storm in North Atlantic stretches cloud from Atlantic Canada to Portugal
A large low-pressure system centred about 750 kilometres to the northeast of Newfoundland is causing clouds to stretch all the way to Portugal.
-
2 fatal overdoses suspected in Nova Scotia’s Cumberland County
The Nova Scotia RCMP suspects two people died Friday morning in Cumberland County due to drug overdoses.
-
Maritimes to see heavy rain and strong winds Monday
A strengthening low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S., across northern New Brunswick, and over the Gaspe Peninsula of Quebec on Monday.
Toronto
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy in East York
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York earlier this week.
-
Police arrest 1 of 4 suspects wanted in theft, stabbing at Best Buy in Scarborough that left off-duty cop injured
Toronto police have issued arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with a theft and stabbing at an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday that left an off-duty officer injured when he tried to intervene.
-
Ontario auditor: at least 99 patients placed in LTC homes without their consent
At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found.
Montreal
-
Man arrested in death of Quebec toddler found injured at daycare
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child who was found injured at a daycare northeast of Montreal earlier this week.
-
Public sector strikes: Legault appears ready to wait it out
Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike.
-
Quebec offering more free bus routes to ease traffic on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Quebec is implementing additional 'mitigation measures' to help ease congestion on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, where traffic has been reduced to just one lane in each direction amid repair work.
Northern Ontario
-
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly producing recruitment videos for listed terrorist entity
Two men from Ontario have been arrested on charges of terrorism after allegedly producing recruitment videos for a listed terrorist organization and circulating far-right manifestos online, police say.
-
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
-
Tougher rules likely means fewer international students will come North
The federal government announced this week that international students who apply for a study permit will need to show they have more than $20,000 to cover their tuition and living expenses.
London
-
READ THE REPORT
READ THE REPORT Integrity Commissioner recommends sanctioning Councillor Stevenson for social media post
Coun. Susan Stevenson could face a formal reprimand from her council colleagues following an investigation by London’s Integrity Commissioner.
-
Police investigate fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision near Tillsonburg.
-
Seaforth, Ont. tractor removed from downtown building
A cheer from an assembled throng of onlookers greeted the removal of a tractor embedded in a building in downtown Seaforth since mid-October.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Transit strike avoided as union accepts offer
A looming strike for Winnipeg Transit workers has been avoided following a vote on a new deal this week.
-
Kelvin High School students visit Churchill to study climate change effects on polar bears
Students from a Winnipeg high school are getting the chance to study the effects of climate change on polar bears after a trip to Churchill this month.
-
Seeking sugar substitutes? Here are some sweet ideas
As the holiday season ramps up, the item ranking highest on many bakers’ wish lists is sugar.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener nurse practitioner operating private clinic
As Ontario’s public health system continues to battle long wait times and a shortage of family doctors, a Kitchener nurse practitioner claims to have the first and only private health clinic in the area.
-
Federal government doubling financial requirement for international students
Another major change is coming for international students in Canada.
-
Retinal surgeries now happening in Waterloo Region
Retinal surgeries are now being performed in Waterloo Region for the first time thanks to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH).
Calgary
-
Review board denies discharge to man who killed five at Calgary house party
A mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed killing five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.
-
What we know about Calgary's unsolved homicides of 2023
Of the 19 homicides Calgary has recorded so far in 2023, nine of them remain unsolved.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Snowfall warning re-issued for Calgary and area, with snow expected until late Friday
Southern Alberta was hit with persistent, heavy, wet snow Thursday and early Friday prompting snowfall warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada that covered the southwest corner of the province, including Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon projects $13M in surpluses, could the money go to taxpayers?
After lengthy budget talks last week, where city councillors spent nearly 30 hours searching for savings, there's a new twist.
-
Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery
"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest dates announced
The dates for two separate inquests into the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 have been confirmed.
Edmonton
-
Alberta finance minister says he has not 'flip-flopped' on proposed pension change
Finance Minister Nate Horner — after promising any stand-alone Alberta pension plan would not follow the contentious Quebec model, then saying it might, then saying it won't — told reporters Friday that possibility is back on the table.
-
Canada Post worker attacked, robbed by 4 in south Edmonton
A postal worker was taken to hospital Thursday evening after she was attacked and robbed by four people in south Edmonton.
-
Seniors advocate wants City of Edmonton to help elderly, low-mobility residents clear snow
The City of Edmonton requires sidewalks to be cleared after it snows, but that can be a difficult task for people with low mobility, such as those with disabilities and some seniors.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
-
1 airlifted after semi truck crash that closed highway in Surrey
One person has been airlifted to hospital after a semi truck rollover on Highway 17 in Surrey Friday.
-
Homicide investigators identify Richmond father who was killed with 13-year-old son
Homicide investigators have identified a father who was killed in his home with his 13-year-old son in Richmond on Nov. 30, and say a photo of a suspect will be released shortly.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok sensation gets special visit from Ryan Reynolds following life-saving surgery
"Bella Brave," the Saskatchewan social media sensation from Swift Current turned 10-years-old earlier this week, her first birthday with her newly transplanted bowels.
-
James Smith Cree Nation inquest dates announced
The dates for two separate inquests into the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation in 2022 have been confirmed.
-
Regina Food Bank expects to feed at least 15,000 in December
With inflationary pressures prevalent this holiday season, the Regina Food Bank says it expects to feed at least 15,000 people in December alone.