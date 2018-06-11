

CTV Ottawa





A Kanata farmhouse fire is now under a police investigation after crews were sent to Klondike Road on Sunday afternoon. Multiple 911 calls were made just after 3:20 p.m. to 1055 Klondike Road after heavy smoke and flames could be seen kilometres away.

Shortly after emergency crews were called, the roof and rear addtiion of the farmhouse collapsed.

According to Ottawa Fire, no injuries were reported.