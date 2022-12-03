'It's surreal': Kingston, Ont. teen to sing the national anthem at the Raptors game Wednesday

A Kingston, Ont. teenager is getting another chance to live her dream as she is set to sing the national anthem before the crowd at a Toronto Raptors game.

Kyra Daniel, 13, has so far performed twice, impressing the crowd as she performed the Canadian and U.S. national anthems in front of thousands at Scotiabank Arena in April and November.

“It’s surreal, being able to walk out on the court. I was definitely shaking. I had this moment where I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is happening,’” she says of her performance.

On Wednesday, Daniel will be back to sing the anthems before the Raptors’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s impressive at any age, but at just 13-years-old, the Kingston teen says she’s been told by the Raptors that she’s one of the youngest to sing at centre court.

“It’s just a great feeling,” says Daniel.

While this moment is a big one, Daniel is no stranger to the stage, having toured with Mini-Pop Kids, a young performing group that covers pop songs.

She also released her own music video this week for her single "Words Mean Something."

“I have a dream in life to be singer, songwriter, and business woman. That’s what I always tell people,” she says. “It’s my inspiration and motivation.”

Still, performing the national anthem is a dream come true for this Raptors fan.

“The games that I’ve seen, all the adults who are doing it, I’ve been like, ‘Dad, I want to be there. I want to sing in front of 20,000 people,’” she says. “And here I am and it’s so crazy!”

A bonus to booking the job was connecting with the players. She says the team has been nothing but kind.

“One of my favourite players is Fred VanVleet, so that was really cool to see him,” she says. “It’s just the whole team. I love the whole team.”

The only thing she says could make this magic moment even better is the possibility of seeing Canadian rapper Drake.

“Imagine he heard me sing? I can’t even fathom that,” she says.

With at least two more performances lined up, she’s hopeful, but with or without the superstar in the stands, she’s ready to wow the crowd again.

“The atmosphere in Toronto in that arena is so amazing and it’s such a fun night,” she says “And I’m always with my dad. It’s so nice.”