Inmate charged with murdering fellow inmate at Millhaven Institution
An inmate has been charged with murdering another inmate at a maximum security prison near Kingston, Ont.
OPP responded to Millhaven Institution on Sunday after an inmate was found with life-threatening injuries. Victor James, 29, was later pronounced dead. Police said they believe he was assaulted.
On Wednesday, OPP said fellow inmate Stanton David was charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court in Napanee, Ont. on Jan. 26.
David has been serving a sentence for second-degree murder since November 2015.
James, the victim, had been serving a sentence of seven years and 10 months for aggravated assault, break and entry with intent, forcible confinement, and other offences.
OPP, the Correctional Services of Canada and Ontario's chief coroner are investigating.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All departing U.S. flights grounded after FAA computer outage
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | All departing U.S. flights grounded after FAA computer outage
A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from Royal Family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
'Diamond,' of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51
Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair's Twitter account. She was 51.
6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police
An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.
U.K. ambulance workers walk out, joining wave of strike action
Around 25,000 U.K. ambulance workers went on strike Wednesday, walking out for the second time since December in an ongoing dispute with the government over pay.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia woman's ER death prompts health-care debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
'Incredibly sad tragedy': N.S. premier reacts to woman's ER death, speaks on status of health-care system
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling the recent death of a 37-year-old woman in an Amherst, N.S., hospital an "incredibly sad tragedy."
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Toronto
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Flying to the U.S. out of Pearson during the FAA outage? Here's what you should know
A widespread computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration is causing travel delays in and out of the United States, which could mean headaches for those hoping to catch a flight out of Toronto Wednesday morning.
-
Toronto ranked one of the worst cities in the world for congestion
Toronto is one of the worst cities in the world for traffic, according to a new report issued by a traffic analytics company.
Montreal
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal West Island apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara asks to be traded
Veteran CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara has asked his team’s management to trade him. The 38-year-old striker announced the request on social media early Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at downtown Sudbury mall, Elm Street closed, power out
Sudbury emergency crews were called to a fire at the Elm Place mall downtown, formally known as the Rainbow Centre, Wednesday morning.
-
U.S. considers gas stove ban due to 'hidden hazard.' Will Canada follow?
Many Canadians use gas stoves for cooking but a federal agency in the United States is raising concerns about how safe they are, calling them a 'hidden hazard.'
-
Elliot Lake city council responds to mayor's removal
Business will continue without disruption despite a judge's ruling removing the mayor of Elliot Lake from office, the city says.
London
-
'Active incident' in St. Thomas
St. Thomas police are warning of an “active incident” in the area of Aldborough Avenue. According to a social media post, there is a heavy police presence between Massey Drive and Leger Avenue.
-
Greens to greenspace plan at former golf course criticized at committee meeting
The future of the former River Road Golf Course won’t be decided anytime soon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All departing U.S. flights grounded after FAA computer outage
A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
Winnipeg
-
Man's death at rural Manitoba railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
-
New Flyer lays off 30 workers from Winnipeg facilities
About 30 workers were laid off from the New Flyer facilities in Winnipeg.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeks
A North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
Kitchener
-
'The nightmare will never be over': Driver sentenced, family reacts in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
-
Staff at Kitchener youth homeless shelter alarmed over dramatic increase in unwanted visitors
Staff at the region of Waterloo’s only youth homeless shelter are concerned after they said there were 22 incidents of unwanted adults on their property in the month of December.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All departing U.S. flights grounded after FAA computer outage
A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
-
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Kevin Stanfield's forecast: Calgary’s cool one – chinook coming Thursday
Warm, west wind returns tomorrow for Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon crews to begin residential snow removal
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issues
Mounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | All departing U.S. flights grounded after FAA computer outage
A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
-
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Another foggy and smoggy day
It's another foggy and mild morning in the Edmonton region and across most of central and north-central Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Teck Metals fined $2.2M for 2019 effluent spill into Columbia River
Environment and Climate Change Canada says Teck Metals Ltd., a subsidiary of Teck Resources Ltd., has been ordered to pay $2.2 million in federal and provincial fines for an effluent spill into the Columbia River.
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three family members found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week ran a tutoring business together, according to their stunned neighbours.
Regina
-
'Unexpected storm': Emails detail Regina police response to James Smith rampage
A report of a suspect vehicle in Saskatchewan's capital hours after a stabbing rampage on a First Nation some 300 kilometres away suddenly pulled city officers into the investigation and kept residents on edge for days.
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capital
Some Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.