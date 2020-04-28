OTTAWA -- A Children’s Immunization Clinic for infants and children under two years of age will operate every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at CHEO.

The Kids Come First Health Team is holding immunization clinics for children in the Ottawa region who are unable to get their routine first series of immunizations due to COVID-19 closures.

The primary series of vaccinations includes:

5-in-1 vaccine (diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus-polio-Haemophilus influenzae type B) (2, 4, 6, 18 months)

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (2, 4, 12 months)

Rotavirus vaccine (2, 4, 6 months)

Meningococcal conjugate type C (12 months)

Measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (12 months)

Chicken pox vaccine (15 months)

The Kids Come First Health Team says families who are looking for the primary series of vaccines should first consult their primary care provider.

If there is no option for accessing these immunizations through a primary care provider during the COVID-19 pandemic, families can call Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to arrange an appointment at the Children’s Immunization Clinic.

CHEO says the immunization clinic does not replace the need for well-baby visits with primary care providers.

In a statement, CHEO President and CEO Alex Munter says it’s important for children to receive their vaccinations during the pandemic.

“We don’t want the COVID-19 pandemic followed by outbreaks of vaccine preventable disease. This is a great example of how Kids Come First Health Team partners are working together to put children and youth on the path to lifelong health.”

The Kids Come First Health Team includes CHEO, community pediatricians, Ottawa Public Health and CANImmunize.