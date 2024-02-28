‘Immediate threat to Canadian waters’: Here’s what the Invasive Species Centre wants you to know about grass carp

Invasive fish species are causing an “immediate threat to Canadian waters,” as they’re threatening to invade the Great Lakes, says the Invasive Species Centre (ISC).

Grass carp would negatively impact biodiversity and activities like recreational fishing, “with voracious appetites consuming up to 40 per cent of their body weight a day in aquatic plants,” the centre said in a news release on Wednesday.

The threat to our waters is primarily due to the proximity of the lakes, connecting the east-central interior of North America to the Atlantic Ocean. From the interior to the outlet at the Saint Lawrence River, water flows from Superior to Huron and Michigan, southward to Erie, and finally northward to Lake Ontario.

The ISC is inviting anglers, boaters, commercial fishers, cottagers, Great Lakes enthusiasts, and the public to an information session to learn more about the issue and what is being done about it, including information on the recent fertile female captured in the Bay of Quinte this past summer.

The Grass Carp Information Session will take place in Belleville, Ont. on Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 170 Elmwood Dr..

“The session will have information booths from the Invasive Species Centre, the Federation of Ontario Cottagers Association, Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Blue Fish Canada, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Fish’n Canada Show,” the ISC said in the release.

Meanwhile, the centre will make an announcement regarding the issue Thursday morning.