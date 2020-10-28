OTTAWA -- An employee at the IKEA store in Ottawa's west-end has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, IKEA Canada says it learned on Oct. 27 that an employee at its Iris Street store tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"The co-worker last worked in store on Oct. 18. We are supporting our co-worker to ensure they have everything they need and hope for their full recovery soon," said the statement.

IKEA says the safety of staff and customers is its "top priority" and it continues to take extensive precautionary measures to reduce the risk of exposure.

IKEA says it has established enhanced cleaning protocols at all of its Canadian stores to reduce the risk of contaminants in the store.

"We have also implemented extensive precautionary measures to minimize exposure to our co-workers and visitors," said IKEA Canada.

Masks are mandatory in the store and IKEA limits the number of visitors in the store at one time. IKEA says there is also frequent sanitization and cleaning of units and surfaces, including carts.