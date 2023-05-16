Iggy Pop, Arkells join Hozier as CityFolk headliners this year

CityFolk organizers have announced the 2023 lineup.

Organizers previously announced Irish singer-songwriter Hozier as its headline act to wrap up the annual festival at Lansdowne Park, but the full lineup is now out.

Among the headline acts are American rocker Iggy Pop, Canadian rock band Arkells, English rockers Bush, and Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo.

"We’re very pleased with the lineup we put together for 2023," CityFolk executive and artistic director Mark Monahan said in a news release. "We managed to book a number of top-notch performers, including many that we’ve had our eye on for some time now."

CityFolk will be staged on The Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park from Sept. 13 to 17. A one-day ticket presale takes place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The full on-sale date is Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at cf2023.frontgatetickets.com

New this year is a layaway option for tickets.

"Ticket buyers can ‘lock in’ their GA or VIP Full Festival Pass at the lowest current prices, with a $20 down payment," Monahan says.

CITYFOLK 2023 LINEUP

Sept. 13 - Iggy Pop; Busty & The Bass; NOBRO

Sept. 14 - Arkells; Gov't Mule; The Tallest Man On Earth; Ruby Waters; Claire Coupland; Redfox

Sept. 15 - Bush; Headstones; Sven Gali; Fortunate Ones; Villages; Geneviève Racette

Sept. 16 - Kaleo; David Kushner; Allison Russell; Andrea Ramolo; Kristine St-Pierre; Mikhail Laxton

Sept. 17 - Hozier; X Ambassadors; Julian Taylor; Grievous Angel: The Legend of Gram Parson