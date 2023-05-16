Iggy Pop, Arkells join Hozier as CityFolk headliners this year

Iggy Pop performs on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Salt Shed in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) Iggy Pop performs on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Salt Shed in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina