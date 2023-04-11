Hozier to headline CityFolk this September

CityFolk has announced its headline act for 2023.

Organizers of the annual festival say award-winning Irish musician, singer, and songwriter Hozier will be performing at the festival on Sept. 17.

"We’re very pleased with landing Hozier for the final day of the 2023 festival; a great way to wrap things up," said CityFolk executive director, Mark Monahan in a news release.

Hozier had his international breakthrough after releasing his debut single "Take Me to Church", which was nominated for a song-of-the-year Grammy in 2015 and has been certified multi-platinum in several countries. His music draws primarily from folk, soul, and blues.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks, Monahan says.

Tickets for Sept. 17 GA & VIP Zone Day Passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at cf2023.frontgatetickets.com.

CityFolk will take place on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park, Sept. 14 to 17.