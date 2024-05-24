Ottawa woman, 39, facing child pornography charges

OTTAWA
    A 39-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges related to child sexual exploitation following an online tip.

    Ottawa police received the anonymous tip Thursday via cybertip.ca. A suspect was arrested the same day.

    The woman is facing charges of making child pornography and agreeing or arranging a sexual offence against a child.

    Police did not name the woman to protect the privacy of the victim.

    She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

