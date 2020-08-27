OTTAWA -- Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Nate Behar hopes the boycott by NBA and WBNA players to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and social justice issues will spark serious change.

But Behar wishes players in the NHL joined NBA and WNBA players in the protest Wednesday night.

"When the history books read back on the many chapters of 2020, and there will be many, I do think that the people who played hockey yesterday are going to be feeling some shame," said Behar in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Game 5 of their NBA playoff series against Orlando on Wednesday afternoon to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back multiple times by police in Wisconsin.

The move led to the postponement of all NBA playoff games Wednesday and Thursday, plus the postponement or cancellation of games in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the WNBA and tennis matches.

I will never forget the day Major League Baseball was willing to stand for something, and the National Hockey League just kept on skating. Pathetic. — Nathaniel Behar (@natebehar11) August 27, 2020

Behar says he is hoping the move will lead to serious change.

"Athletes should not be the ones responsible for fixing this, but the fact that they were willing top stop, and in a sense they stopped the world, to look at how it can be fixed, I hope it's the moment that sparks it all," said Behar.

Ottawa Senators forward Anthony Duclair and members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance called on the NHL to suspend all playoff games on Thursday.

"We strongly feel this sends a clear message to that human rights take priority over sports. We should not stay silent towards systemic racism and any racial inequalities in our society," said Duclair on Twitter.

As of 4:40 p.m. Thursday, there was no word on whether the NHL playoff games would proceed.