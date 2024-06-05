'One day heat event': Ottawa sweats through the hottest day of the year so far
A nearly 60-year-old heat record was broken in Ottawa Wednesday as the temperature hit a 31 C high.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, about a "one day heat event".
The forecast called for a high of 32 C, with the humidity making it feel like 37. The temperature hit 30.9 C at 4 p.m., with the humidex making it feel like 36.
The record high for June 5 in Ottawa was 30.6 C, set in 1967.
"These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat," Environment Canada said in a statement.
"Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses."
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says temperatures have been above normal for six straight days.
"Today, we get to that point where above 30 degrees and humidex is an issue," Phillips tells CTV News Ottawa. "We could get up to 37 with the humidex today. And then overnight temperatures, we could have a tropical night in the Ottawa Valley area with temperatures that could stay above the 20 degree mark."
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The high of 32 C today would be the hottest temperature so far in 2024. The temperature hit 30.6 C on May 22.
"This is kind of a little bit of a teaser, it's been a little while coming," Phillips said. "By this time (last year), we had five days where the temperatures were above 30 C."
Ottawa forecast
Increasing cloudiness tonight. Low 21 C.
The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy start to Thursday with showers beginning near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm through the day. Temperature steady near 21 C. Humidex 29.
Phillips says a cold front "coming in from the north" will cool off the region.
"It's like an army just cutting right through and going to slice through all this warm, humid air and set off some thunderstorms, maybe severe in some places."
Phillips says it may be a wet weekend.
"We could see Friday, Saturday, Sunday, by gosh, we're going to be in for three or five or five days where you're going to have these lingering rains," Phillips said.
Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C.
The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.
Tips to beat the heat
The City of Ottawa's splash pads are open for the season.
The city's beaches are open to the public, but there are no lifeguards on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island Beaches. The NCC River House has lifeguards on duty daily.
Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to protest yourself during the hot and humid weather:
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space
- Use a fan
- Open windows at night
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT 'One day heat event': Ottawa sweats through the hottest day of the year so far
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Hamilton children's hospital pauses tonsil, adenoid surgeries after death of 2 pediatric patients
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Reaching 100: Golf, exercise, drink wine daily and 'never give up,' say centenarian veterans
14 Ottawa residents were treated to a special birthday party Wednesday to mark 100 years of life.
WATCH Massive sinkhole opens up on Australia World Heritage-listed island
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets
President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a 'dangerous step.'
Cold comfort: The cost of cooling our homes
Rising temperatures across the country add up to higher summer energy use for many Canadians, increasingly desperate to turn down the heat in their homes.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Former Nova Scotia MLA Bill Estabrooks dies at age 76
A popular Nova Scotia MLA who served in the legislature for 15 years has died.
-
New bar looking to end LGBTQ2S+ nightlife drought in Atlantic Canada's biggest city
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
-
'What a deal': Zamboni among items available at municipal surplus sale in New Brunswick
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
Toronto
-
U.S. court documents unveil encrypted messages between suspects in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist investigation
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
-
Air Canada now offering free beer, wine on flights in Canada, U.S.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
-
'You should absolutely have a Plan B,' says TTC Board chair as strike deadline looms
As the strike deadline draws closer, the chair of the TTC board remained confident Wednesday that a tentative deal will be reached but said riders should have a Plan B in case of a service disruption on Friday.
Montreal
-
'Completely unacceptable': Quebec refuses to expand exemptions for Indigenous students at English CEGEPs
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
-
Controversial safe drug use site in St-Henri temporarily closes due to staffing issues
A controversial homeless centre and safe drug use site in St-Henri has been forced to temporarily suspend its services because it appears it doesn't have enough staff.
-
Criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he's too sick, lawyers argue
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
Northern Ontario
-
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
-
Anishinabek Nation Chiefs Council Assembly elects new Grand Council Chief
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
-
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex.
-
'A violent, unpredictable struggle': Closing arguments conclude in Windsor Ont. murder trial
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
-
Slam-dunk addition at Seacliff Park
There’s no denying the Municipality of Leamington as they put on the full court press.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London region
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
-
Veteran rewrites 'O Canada' lyrics in advance of the Oilers' Cup run
A twist on our national anthem and our national game has been written by a London, Ont. veteran.
-
Huron County’s Law Enforcement Torch Run
One of the biggest crowds of participants in over 27 years came out for Wednesday's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Huron County.
Kitchener
-
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
-
Photos seek to identify driver in relation to Guelph stabbing investigation
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle as part of an ongoing stabbing investigation.
-
Gun call prompts Kitchener school lockdowns
Schools in a Kitchener neighbourhood were placed in hold and secure after police received multiple reports of a male walking around with a gun.
Barrie
-
Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
-
Severe thunderstorm expected with 100km/h winds, flash floods, large hail possible
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
-
What to expect during Phase 2 of the Laclie Street reconstruction
Laclie Street in Orillia is a busy one for the city. About 3,200 vehicles use it daily as it is the central part of a major road reconstruction project in phase two.
Winnipeg
-
Man killed following officer-involved shooting in Manitoba; RCMP arrest suspect in Saskatchewan
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
-
Forensic psychiatrist doesn't believe admitted serial killer has schizophrenia
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg dealing with dozens of problem properties
The City of Winnipeg is sounding the alarm as it continues to deal with dozens of problem properties, including vacant or derelict buildings.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Airdrie RCMP investigate reports of shots fired from vehicle in Windsong
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.
-
Calgary condo building evacuated after cigarette in planter sparks fire
The Calgary Fire Department says a cigarette put out in a balcony planter is believed to be what caused a fire in Royal Oak on Wednesday that prompted the evacuation of the entire condo building.
-
Lethbridge police on scene in high-risk incident
Lethbridge police are on scene at what they describe as a ‘high-risk incident’ on 9 Avenue South Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Permit denied for Boyle Street's overdose prevention site in south Edmonton
Boyle Street Community Services has been denied a permit to build an overdose prevention site in south Edmonton.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl say Oilers can handle 'aggressive' Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
-
AHS facing class-action lawsuit alleging workplace standards violations since 2013
Alberta Health Services is being sued by a group of staff that claim the agency violated provincial employment standards for nearly a decade.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP arrest suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
-
Man killed in two vehicle collision north of Estevan Saturday night
RCMP say a man was killed in a two vehicle collision between a semi and truck north of Estevan on Saturday night.
-
Hospitals of Regina Foundation apologizes for Rob Schneider's set at fundraiser
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider's set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents uneasy with zoning changes needed for federal funds
Jessica Olver moved from Barrie, Ont. to Saskatoon six years ago because of its affordability and the quality of life it could offer her family.
-
'Forced to pee in jugs': Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmates hunger strike over 'inhumane' conditions
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe as inhumane living conditions.
-
Manitoba man missing in Sask. found dead in a home
RCMP are investigating a homicide after a Manitoba man was found dead in a home in Flin Flon — a city located on the border of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
Should Metro Vancouver's board be elected? City councillors call for review of governance
Four city councillors in the Lower Mainland are calling for a review of Metro Vancouver's governance structure, claiming a lack of transparency on the board.
-
Man hit by car, Tasered during downtown Vancouver arrest: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to a downtown Vancouver arrest last month.
Vancouver Island
-
University of Victoria ceases talks with pro-Palestinian protesters, citing harassment, vandalism
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
-
'Is this legal?': Elon Musk questions UBC hiring practices
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
-
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Duncan, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.