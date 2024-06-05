'One day heat event': Ottawa sweats through the hottest day of the year so far

A nearly 60-year-old heat record was broken in Ottawa Wednesday as the temperature hit a 31 C high.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, about a "one day heat event".

The forecast called for a high of 32 C, with the humidity making it feel like 37. The temperature hit 30.9 C at 4 p.m., with the humidex making it feel like 36.

The record high for June 5 in Ottawa was 30.6 C, set in 1967.

"These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses."

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says temperatures have been above normal for six straight days.

"Today, we get to that point where above 30 degrees and humidex is an issue," Phillips tells CTV News Ottawa. "We could get up to 37 with the humidex today. And then overnight temperatures, we could have a tropical night in the Ottawa Valley area with temperatures that could stay above the 20 degree mark."

The high of 32 C today would be the hottest temperature so far in 2024. The temperature hit 30.6 C on May 22.

"This is kind of a little bit of a teaser, it's been a little while coming," Phillips said. "By this time (last year), we had five days where the temperatures were above 30 C."

Ottawa forecast

Increasing cloudiness tonight. Low 21 C.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy start to Thursday with showers beginning near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm through the day. Temperature steady near 21 C. Humidex 29.

Phillips says a cold front "coming in from the north" will cool off the region.

"It's like an army just cutting right through and going to slice through all this warm, humid air and set off some thunderstorms, maybe severe in some places."

Phillips says it may be a wet weekend.

"We could see Friday, Saturday, Sunday, by gosh, we're going to be in for three or five or five days where you're going to have these lingering rains," Phillips said.

Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 18 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

Tips to beat the heat

The City of Ottawa's splash pads are open for the season.

The city's beaches are open to the public, but there are no lifeguards on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island Beaches. The NCC River House has lifeguards on duty daily.

Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to protest yourself during the hot and humid weather:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid heavy outdoor activity

Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing

Cool off in an air-conditioned space

Use a fan

Open windows at night

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming