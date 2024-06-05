1 airlifted to hospital after fiery truck crash on Hwy. 416

A crash between a construction vehicle and a transport truck is causing major delays on Highway 416 Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are at the scene of the crash that took place in the southbound lanes near Roger Stevens Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News the crash involved a transport truck and a construction vehicle on the side of the road.

The driver of the truck, an adult male, sustained serious burns. He was airlifted to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre, where he is said to be in serious, but stable condition.

One occupant of the construction vehicle, also an adult male, was taken to hospital by ambulance. He is said to be in stable condition.

Smoke and flames engulf a tractor trailer at the site of a major crash along Highway 416 on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Viewer submission)

Dashcam video and viewer-submitted images show a truck fully engulfed in flames. Traffic in the area remains at a standstill.

The southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Bankfield Road. OPP say they are working to reopen one southbound lane.

"Traffic will still be slow moving, so we ask motorists to drive with extra caution as first responders remain on scene," OPP say on social media.

The northbound lanes of Highway 416 reopened at around 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.