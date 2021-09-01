KINGSTON, ONT. -- Students spent the day moving into their new dorm rooms Wednesday, as 'Move in Day' commenced for Queen’s University students.

Even as COVID-19 continues to make changes and adjustments to how people live on campus, the students are hoping this year will be filled with great moments.

For those like Brooke Smith, that meant leaving nothing to chance when deciding what she would bring.

"I think I overpacked," she laughed. "I brought most of my clothes, a calendar for sure. Lots of storage because I know the rooms are small."

The student from Oshawa is one of thousands moving into Queen’s University residence starting Wednesday. Under COVID-19 guidelines, this year students are moving in over the next several days, to maintain physical distance.

"I’m super excited to be in-person," said Smith. "We actually get the residence experience. I’m excited to meet new people and I’m actually moving in with my best friend."

There are also more people moving in this year than in 2020.

Ann Tierney, Queen’s dean of student affairs, tells CTV News Ottawa that more than 4,000 students will be allowed to live in the dorms. Last year, it was about half that under COVID-19 guidelines.

Still, students will need to wear masks and maintain physically distance in common areas.

Queen’s will also make sure students don’t break provincial rules, which has been an issue, with some ignoring gathering limits.

"We’ve really enhanced the amount of work we’re doing out and about in the community," explained Tierney. "You’ll see our staff knocking on doors of student houses in the community, talking to them about citizenship."

Katerina Bovos moved from the Toronto-region. She said she is ready to set up her dorm room.

"I’m feeling every emotion possible," she explained in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

With news students are required to be vaccinated to live and work on campus, that has Bovos breathing a sigh of relief.

"Making new friends that just live right beside me, and having the roommate," she said of why she wanted to move into residence. "It always just, the social part was just really appealing to me."

The school year ahead, filled with hope.

"I can’t wait," said Bovos. "Just for everything the first year has to bring, I can’t wait. I can’t wait to start."