OTTAWA -- Anthony Duclair had the game winner at Thursday’s Sens game at the Canadian Tire Centre but it was Pure Country 94 host Mary Anne Ivison's goal that had the crowd going wild.

I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS JUST HAPPENED AT SENS COUNTRY NIGHT. I was demonstrating the “Shoot To Win $9400” and actually friggen scored. ������ @PureCountry94 @TSN1200 @Senators pic.twitter.com/oTREBYC2sg — Mary Anne Ivison (@MaOnTheAir) December 20, 2019

It was Ottawa Senators Country Night, and Pure Country 94 was sponsoring the “Shoot to Win” contest.

Ivison was demonstrating how it works. The goal is for the contestant to get the puck through the small hole in the Pure Country sign blocking the net. If they do it, they get $9400. The shot is taken from centre ice.

But Ivison said, since it was just supposed to be a demo shot, she felt no pressure and had no expectations so she just took the shot.

Then it went in.

“I would never be able to replicate that if I tried another 10,000 times,” she said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime shot”.

But it doesn’t look like her straight shooting was good luck for the actual contestants.

The three people called up to try their luck weren’t able to replicate Ivison’s shot.

“I felt bad for the actual contestants having to follow that up.”

But, despite that, Ivison said she hopes she was able to bring some joy to fans at the Canadian Tire Centre over the holidays.



