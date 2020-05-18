NAPANEE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified a 34-year-old man whose body was recovered from the Napanee River after going missing.

Police were called to Clark Avenue in Napanee at around 5:30 a.m. Monday on reports of a man in the river.

The OPP underwater search and rescue unit, along with Napanee Fire, Lennox and Addington Paramedics, and the OPP marine unit searched the river.

Police said the body of Kyle Boomhour was recovered from the river Monday afternoon.

The coroner's office is assisting in the investigation.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious.