Showers continue in Ottawa on Monday after record-breaking weekend rainfall

Mother Nature continues to soak Ottawa with heavy rain on Monday, one day after record rainfall forced the cancellation of Escapade Music Festival and altered several other events.

Environment Canada says some areas could receive 10 to 15 mm of rain on Monday before rain ends near noon.

On Sunday, Ottawa received 33.3 mm of rain, breaking the record for greatest rainfall on June 23. The previous record was 31.2 mm of rain, set back in 1969.

Ottawa has already received 114 mm of rain so far in June.

The forecast calls for showers ending near noon, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C, with the humidex making it feel like 30.

Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers this evening. Low 15 C.

It will be sunny to start on Tuesday, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

The outlook for Thursday and Friday calls for a mix of sun and clouds both days with a high of 24 C on Thursday and 26 C on Friday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.